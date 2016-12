Malt mixer

Photo courtesy of Waring

Waring's commercial-grade food and beverage blender looks as if it were pulled right from an old-fashioned soda shop. The blender, shown in retro green, features Waring's trademark 40-ounce glass cloverleaf-shaped carafe, two speeds and a self-cleaning blade function. $99.95. waringpro.com.

Waring's commercial-grade food and beverage blender looks as if it were pulled right from an old-fashioned soda shop. The blender, shown in retro green, features Waring's trademark 40-ounce glass cloverleaf-shaped carafe, two speeds and a self-cleaning blade function. $99.95. waringpro.com. (Photo courtesy of Waring)