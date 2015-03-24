Hot Property: A unique layout in Pasadena

From the water, it looks more like a condo building than a single family home. But make no mistake — this five-bedroom, five-bathroom abode is one L-shaped residence. In this unique layout, the two main wings (not including an adjacent three-car garage) are connected by an indoor bridge, and a central, third-story watchtower serves as a focal point on the street side. On the water side, a 20-foot-high, glass-walled great room overlooks Bodkin Creek, with the Chesapeake Bay just around the corner of the gated community’s peninsula. The home makes the most of its water views with a second-story balcony and a generous, trellis-shaded deck. And, of course, access to the water is just a quick walk over the private wetlands to a sandy beach and pier.

8112 Pinehurst Harbour Way, Pasadena

Listing price: $1,599,900

Steve Graves for Coldwell Banker, 410-647-2222