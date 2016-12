Nautical knot

Brighten up a space with the Portland lamp by Grandin Road. The lamp's woven rope sphere, which sits atop a clear acrylic pedestal, is reminiscent of a sailor's knot. 22 by 12 inches. $99, grandinroad.com.

