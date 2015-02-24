MiY Home's outdoor furniture invites guests to sit back and stay awhile

A stark-white lounge chair, bent and twisted like a piece of taffy, sits on the sidewalk in front of MiY Home in Baltimore’s Fells Point neighborhood. Store owners Michael Ryan Wright and Seth Barkman enjoy watching passers-by slip into the seat of this perfectly designed apparatus of creature comfort to enjoy a half-minute’s respite from a hectic day.

“People can’t believe that it’s outdoor furniture,” says Wright, referring to the chair’s clean, ultra-contemporary style with an aluminum frame and all-weather wicker weaving. “It’s called ‘Maui,’ and we have a green one on the rooftop.”

Clearly, these are not the usual goods found in a big-box store.

And to prove it, the men will take customers past the main-floor exhibits of interior furnishings, up to the rooftop showroom of their three-story home and furniture store. There, on 1,400 square feet of display deck space, is the essence of all that is fresh and innovative in outdoor furniture.

“I think the trend is to deep-seat, to create a living room outside — to spend longer periods there, like you would in your living room, but outside, in sofas and sectionals,” Wright says.

The outdoor “living room” furniture is boxy and linear — the kinds seen at tropical resorts — fashioned from woven all-weather wicker. This is a synthetic material that outlasts traditional wicker or rattan and comes in 18 colors, some subtle in brown and tan, some in dramatic black and others in vibrant tones. Designer cushions are made from a brand of solution-dyed acrylic in which the color is actually part of the fiber itself, making it resistant to fading and unlikely to absorb stains.

In addition to wicker, many outdoor suites begin with aluminum frames.

“Unlike the iron furniture many of us remember growing up with, aluminum won’t bleed rust all over patios and decks,” Barkman explains. “Many of the frames are then powder-coated with heavy-duty paints that are similar to those used on cars.”

While the seemingly endless options in outdoor furniture groupings appear daunting, Wright and Barkman use their experience and knowledge to guide shoppers through the process of creating unique and functional outdoor space.

Both tell customers that this is the furniture they live with, as well; MiY stands for “Mine is Yours.” The items they carry offer insight into their personal lives, and they are glad to share, whether on the rooftop or on the sidewalk.

“We love it when people pop in to check out the store and end up staying to watch the sunset,” Wright says.