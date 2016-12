2014 MICA ROYAL Awards: Ardo Contracting Inc., Residential Bath

Photo by Alain Jaramillo

This Ellicott City renovation won a MICA Royal Award in the Residential Bath category. Notable features include side-wall controls (so the user can adjust the temperature without getting wet) and a "curbless" shower entry with a linear drain.

This Ellicott City renovation won a MICA Royal Award in the Residential Bath category. Notable features include side-wall controls (so the user can adjust the temperature without getting wet) and a "curbless" shower entry with a linear drain. (Photo by Alain Jaramillo)