Feats of Space: MBIA Remodeling Awards of Excellence
The Maryland Building Industry Association, a home building trade organization, recently announced winners of its 24th annual Remodeling Award of Excellence competition.
Eleven companies received recognition for their excellence in remodeling design and craftsmanship through a series of 28 award categories. A team of remodeling contractors from across the state judged entries on quality of construction, degree of difficulty, value and cost effectiveness, unique and creative design approach and sensitivity to the existing structure.
We examined four of this year’s winning projects to find out how they transformed ordinary rooms into remarkable spaces.
Winners of the 2014 MBIA Remodeling Awards
Two for one: A single addition doubles this home's outdoor living space
Award of Excellence, Outdoor Living Over $100,000 David Wiener and his wife, Mary, enjoy views of the Bulle Rock Golf Course, the Susquehanna River and even the Chesapeake Bay from their Havre de Grace home. But to make the most of the surrounding scenery, the house needed an outdoor living space,...
Sorority house: One home fit for three generations of women
A Ruxton homeowner wanted to comfortably fit three generations of her family into her Cape Cod-style home without expanding the home’s footprint. So using a design by Melville Thomas Architects, Eldersburg-based Owings Brothers Contracting transformed the space into a “sorority”-style house, says...
Staying in character: Meticulous detail matching kept this historic home true to its roots
Award of Excellence, Other $200,000 to $400,000 When Ron Hogg contacted ALC Contractors to build a two-story addition and restore the exterior of his historic Victorian-style home in Ellicott City, he had one goal in mind: “He wanted to bring the house back to life,” says Andrew Lohmeyer, ALC owner....
Bright lights, big kitchen: Transforming a side yard into a light-filled addition
MBIA Award of Excellence, Kitchen Addition $100,000 to $200,000 With half of his company’s projects in Baltimore City, Greenleaf Construction owner George Brown says he is used to working in “incredibly confined” spaces. So when a homeowner in the Federal Hill neighborhood asked him to transform...