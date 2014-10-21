High-tech gadgets create nearly hands-free kitchens

iDevices Kitchen Thermometer

Photo courtesy of iDevices

This wireless device connects via mobile app to keep tabs on two cooking probes, which can be set to their own temperature targets, illustrated with a rising bar graph, raising the alarm when your dishes ready. 150-foot Bluetooth range. $79.99.

This wireless device connects via mobile app to keep tabs on two cooking probes, which can be set to their own temperature targets, illustrated with a rising bar graph, raising the alarm when your dishes ready. 150-foot Bluetooth range. $79.99. (Photo courtesy of iDevices)