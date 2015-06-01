Hot Property: Inner Harbor penthouse

At almost 3,000 square feet, this Inner Harbor penthouse isn’t huge, but the city views go on for miles.

Originally designed by Patrick Sutton, the contemporary interior is full of clean lines and minimalist style. After all, there’s no sense in competing with the beauty just outside the floor-to-ceiling windows in almost every room. On the 27th floor of The Towers at Harbor Court, you’re at eye level with the skyscrapers downtown.

Inside, the living spaces make a statement, with gleaming floors made of five-inch walnut planks, 12-foot ceilings, custom lighting and light reflecting off the kitchen’s abundant stainless steel. Two Waterworks marble bathrooms with heated floors feature mounted TVs. What the home lacks in square footage it makes up for in storage—if two walk-in closets and plentiful built-in shelving aren’t enough, the penthouse comes with a double storage area in Harbor Court’s South Tower. The luxury high-rise offers perks like 24-hour desk service, a doorman and porters, plus available health club and indoor pool memberships.