Hot Property: Gibson Island oasis

525 Broadwater Way, Gibson Island

With 150 feet of waterfront, this Gibson Island gem overlooks the Chesapeake Bay and backs up to the Gibson Island Golf Course. Built in 1935 and recently renovated, this classic home features new granite countertops, hardwood floors, high ceilings and French doors. Large bay windows allow its spacious quarters to bask in natural light. Relax in the sunroom or out on the patio, both of which offer an unobstructed view of the water. Beautiful landscaping, including a pond, a waterfall and a Burmese rock garden, surrounds the residence. Community amenities within walking distance consist of a clubhouse pool, tennis court, golf course and marina. Within easy commute of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, this home is a perfect escape from city life.

Sharon Owens, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc., 301-907-7600

Joan Gallagher, Long & Foster Real Estate Inc., 301-215-6888