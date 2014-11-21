Secrets to extravagant holiday entertaining

Jeff Zrebiec’s scouting report for the Ravens-Steelers game
Brandon Casey shares his secrets to extravagant entertaining for the holidays.

From gift-filled family dinners to swanky office shindigs, the holidays are party time.

This year, why not go all out with an event that is both elegant and luxe? Hosting a gorgeous black-tie holiday party is doable at home, promises event planner Brandon Casey.

“It’s about details and luxury,” he says. “We want to feed the eyes as well as the stomachs.”

From fabulous invitations to special party favors that guests will cherish for years to come, Casey’s recommendations will help you and your guests mark the season with spectacular fanfare.

Set the tone

Parties start long before guests arrive.

“With this type of event, you want to invest in an actual mailed invitation,” says Casey. “It sets the tone for the event that’s to come.” 

He loves the look of invitations incorporating ribbon, embroidery or calligraphy.

“It’s really about the details,” he says. “Anything that can bring forth something extra.”

For a dressy holiday party, mail out invitations at least a month before the event.

“Give them time to buy a new dress or have the tux cleaned,” Casey recommends. “Give your guests time to prepare.”

Warm welcome

The first impression sticks — make it a good one.

For larger venues, a team of valet parking attendants will make guests’ transitions from car to party seamless and easy. Once guests are inside, greet them with specialty cocktails and music that’s both festive and welcoming.

At one Christmas wedding, Casey and the Michele Damon Events team organized a barbershop quartet to serenade guests as they arrived at the venue, as waiters passed glasses of champagne alongside mugs of hot cider and cocoa.

“The feel of having the music and beverages greet people got them excited,” Casey says. “A nice warm welcome is always great.”

Creating ambience

During the event, music should be low-key so it doesn’t interfere with conversations, but it should still be recognizable and fun.

“Music sets the mood,” says Casey. “So you want to keep it tame, but you don’t want your guests to fall asleep! Especially the young crowd.”

Casey loves hiring a string trio or even a few horns and a soloist to perform modern music with melodies that guests will recognize. “Sinatra will always get people excited,” he says. Plus, the familiar tunes of Old Blue Eyes will maintain the party’s elegant vibe.

At Christmas, home decor can be “over the top” without appearing gauche. Casey loves mixing chrome and metallic decorations with natural elements like wood and glass for a festive but still homey look.

Polished noshing

Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner for eight or a lavish cocktail party for 200, plan to have a few hors d’oeuvres for guests to nibble as soon as they arrive. “You definitely want to give guests something to start their appetites,” says Casey.

Regardless of party size or type, Casey suggests a classic charcuterie platter, stacked with cheeses and meats. For larger catered affairs, waiters passing trays of hors d’oeuvres will ensure that every guest grabs a bite.

Family spirit

“During the holiday season, people want to be around their families,” says Casey, noting that even a swanky black-tie event can incorporate some family-friendly elements.

“You can work in family traditions,” he suggests. “Maybe it’s a special sugar cookie that your grandmother used to make or an uncle’s secret special cocktail that you pass when guests arrive.”

Parents and children alike will be tickled by a special (supervised) room with activities for kids, from cookie decorating to visiting with Santa. Children will have a ball at their own party — and parents will appreciate the opportunity to mingle with ease.

Saying goodbye

As guests leave, offer them a small gift to take home, like a custom-designed Christmas ornament, a beautiful bag of cookies or candy, or a special recipe for something served at the party.

“Take-home favors serve as memorabilia,” says Casey.  

Small gifts offer guests the opportunity to reminisce about the party long after the last song has played.

Keep the Party Going

Not every celebration requires black-tie attire. From movie nights to cocktails with the girls, the month of December is chock-full of opportunities to celebrate the season with parties at home.

Girls’ Night Out Cocktail Swap:“Instead of the traditional cookie swap, host a girls’ night out cocktail swap,” suggests Melanie Brzozowski of Select Event Group. She envisions a fun night of stories and laughs over festive mixed drinks, with each guest providing the ingredients for a drink of her choosing. At the end of the party, everyone leaves with recipes for all the drinks — and plenty of holiday inspiration.

Crabs for Christmas:What’s more down-home than a Maryland-themed Christmas gala, hon? “You could do local popcorn, Chesapeake nuts, crab dip, crab chips — keep it local,” says Baltimore event planner Kate Beck. “And it’s easy to decorate when you keep a Maryland theme.” Beck envisions a happy hour stocked with local snacks and beers like Flying Dog and Union Craft. A fun tree decked out in crabs, flags and Natty Boh accessories will remind guests that all they really want for Christmas … is crabs.

Seasonal Beer Tasting: The holiday season means the return of wintry beers. Grab a few six-packs and host a blind beer tasting with friends. Arrange for one friend to pour the beers into plastic cups, keeping their identities secret, and provide pre-printed scorecards to keep track of favorites. “Beer tastings are really fun,” says Beck. To go with it, “Make a really beautiful batch of chili — maybe even serve it in a fancy chafing dish — and have all the toppings,” she recommends.   

Carol & Crawl: Partner up with a few friends to host a festive progressive dinner — with caroling. Start with appetizers at one house, a main course at the next and finish with dessert at a third. In between, entertain the neighborhood with fun renditions of classic carols. Before the party, be sure to coordinate with your co-hosts on food and drink options — though you can go a lot of different ways, says Beck. “I would recommend that a loose menu be in place,” she says. “Either keep it all at the same level of ‘fancy,’ or go for a mishmash. Maybe do a global holiday, with each house celebrating its heritage.”

