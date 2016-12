Sea glass

Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group

These delicate, turquoise glass vases from Blue Ocean Traders make a cheerful, eclectic accent with or without flowers. $10.25-$12.50, Trohv Home & Gift. 921 W. 36th St., Baltimore. 410-366-3456 or trohvshop.com.

These delicate, turquoise glass vases from Blue Ocean Traders make a cheerful, eclectic accent with or without flowers. $10.25-$12.50, Trohv Home & Gift. 921 W. 36th St., Baltimore. 410-366-3456 or trohvshop.com. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)