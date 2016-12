Conversation piece

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group

This tabletop applewood mirror was crafted by John Wells, an artisan based in Baltimore's Mount Washington neighborhood. The frame combines sanded wood and raw bark edges for a rustic, one-of-a-kind look. 11 by 11 inches. $65, Trohv Home & Gift, 921 W. 36th St., Baltimore. 410-366-3456 or trohvshop.com.

This tabletop applewood mirror was crafted by John Wells, an artisan based in Baltimore's Mount Washington neighborhood. The frame combines sanded wood and raw bark edges for a rustic, one-of-a-kind look. 11 by 11 inches. $65, Trohv Home & Gift, 921 W. 36th St., Baltimore. 410-366-3456 or trohvshop.com. (Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group)