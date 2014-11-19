Recipe: Shaved Brussels sprout salad from By Degrees Cafe

The hardy brussels sprout has soared in popularity over the past few years. Roasted, sautéed or served raw, the vegetable has overcome its unjustly negative reputation and become the darling of many restaurant menus.

At By Degrees Cafe (now closed) in Little Italy, chef and owner Omar Semidey slices raw brussels sprouts into very thin pieces for a robust salad of sprouts, apples, almonds and raisins in buttermilk dressing. “This brussels sprout salad is one of the top sellers at By Degrees Cafe,” he says. “It is delicious, vegetarian and versatile.”

Brussels sprouts are great in the winter, but this salad works year-round. For extra seasonal flair, Semidey suggests adding one ounce of cheese to the dressing. He likes blue cheese for fall, smoked Gouda for winter and fresh goat cheese in the spring.

Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Serves 4

For the dressing:

1 ½ cups buttermilk

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons shallots,

finely diced

Omar Semidey Brian Krista Omar Semidey, chef and owner of By Degrees Cafe in Baltimore. Omar Semidey, chef and owner of By Degrees Cafe in Baltimore. (Brian Krista)

2 tablespoons herbes de Provence

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

Salt to taste

1. Place all ingredients in a bowl and whisk together.

2. Adjust salt to taste.

3. If the dressing seems too thin, add more mayonnaise.

For the salad:

1 ½ cups whole almonds

About 3 cups brussels sprouts

3 Granny Smith apples

Juice of one lemon (optional)

1 cup golden raisins

Buttermilk dressing

1. Preheat the oven to 250 degrees.

2. Place the almonds on a baking sheet in one layer. Bake the almonds in the oven for 10 minutes. While the oven is heating and almonds are baking, prep the sprouts and apples.

3. Using a sharp knife, trim the root portion of the sprouts.

4. Using a knife or mandolin, shave the sprouts into thin strips. (If using a knife, slice the sprouts in half lengthwise and place the cut side down then slice into strips.)

5. Core and peel apples, then chop into a medium dice. If desired, toss apples in a splash of fresh-squeezed lemon juice to keep them from oxidizing.

6. Remove almonds from oven and chop coarsely.

7. Place almonds, sprouts, apples and raisins in a bowl. Toss with buttermilk dressing, divide the salad among four plates and serve.