Brass is back

After nearly 40 years of stainless steel, nickel and chrome reigning over the interior design industry, brass has returned as a coveted of-the-moment element.

Trish Albano, owner and designer at Trish Albano Interiors in Mount Airy, notes the softer, subtler look of the new and improved brass. “The brass of today is not the brass you may remember from the ’80s,” she says. “Most brass that was popular back then was very shiny with a lacquered finish.” This time, brass has a richer color with brown undertones, not yellow, and can be intentionally left untreated to develop a unique patina.

Albano suggests pairing brass with other metals, which creates an “acquired-over-time” look instead of “matchy-matchy,” she says. She also recommends dark wood and caramel leather as complementary materials. The key to staying on-trend is using brass in moderation. Whether it’s in drawer pulls, a light fixture or a kitchen faucet, a little brass goes a long way.