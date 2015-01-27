Drink recipe: Bookmakers Cocktail Club's Dead Weather

At Bookmakers Cocktail Club in Federal Hill, manager Ben Circelli and beverage director Ryan Sparks serve an updated take on the Manhattan that’s sure to warm even the chilliest bones. The drink combines rye whiskey, the spiced Czech liqueur Becherovka and a tart cherry take on the Danish mulled beverage glogg.

Sparks originally developed the recipe to serve at the Rise Up Against Cystic Fibrosis Event last February. This year he’ll be mixing it at Bookmakers, where it will retain its wintry name. “I came up with the name Dead Weather because by this time of year, winter has worn out its welcome,” he says. The cold weather might have overstayed its welcome, but the Dead Weather can stick around for a while.

For the drink:

2 ounces Rittenhouse Rye

½ ounce Becherovka

½ ounce cherry glogg syrup (recipe follows)

2 dashes Angostura bitters

1. Mix all ingredients and stir to combine.

2. Serve over one large ice cube.

For the cherry glogg syrup:

8 ounces tart cherry juice concentrate

½ cup almonds, coarsely chopped

5 cardamom pods, crushed

8 whole cloves

5 allspice berries, crushed

¼ cinnamon stick, broken into large pieces

2 tablespoons dried orange peel

1 tablespoon dried lemon peel

¼ cup (packed) raisins

½ cup fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

1 ½ cups granulated sugar

½ cup water

½ ounce almond extract

Ryan Sparks and Ben Circelli Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Beverage director Ryan Sparks and manager Ben Circelli of Bookmakers Cocktail Club in Federal Hill. Beverage director Ryan Sparks and manager Ben Circelli of Bookmakers Cocktail Club in Federal Hill. (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun)

1. Combine all ingredients in a saucepan over medium-high heat.

2. Bring to a boil, then turn heat to low, bringing liquid to a simmer.

3.Let simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Let cool and strain before using.