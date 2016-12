Panasonic Toughpad

Photo courtesy of Panasonic

New this spring, the Toughpad FZ-B2 Android tablet is tested to meet military standards, resists water, survives drops of up to five feet, withstands vibration from heavy seas and successfully weathers freezing and thawing -- all with a seven-hour battery life. $1,299; cdwg.com.

