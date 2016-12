Swarovski SLC Binoculars

Photo courtesy of Swarovski

This line of lightweight binoculars from the Austria-based crystal and glass company will knock your eyes out. The SLC 15x56 offers 15 times magnification. $1,921 to $2,499 at Cabela's outdoor outfitters, or find a store at swarovskioptik.com.

