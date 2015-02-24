Hot Property: Palatial estate in Chester

190 Wickman Way, Chester

Listing price: $3,100,000

Secluded on 105 acres of waterfront property, this Georgian-style mansion could be an event venue, a bed-and-breakfast — or simply a palatial refuge to escape from it all. Palladian windows line rooms with soaring ceilings, built-in shelving and elegantly curved staircases. Six fireplaces add a homey touch to the massive spaces, while details like wainscoting and coffered ceilings reinforce its sophistication. Outside, there’s even more to explore; sweeping lawns and pastures give way to a generous rear patio and pool with water views through a smattering of pines. A stroll along the dock through private marshland leads to a covered boathouse on Coxes Bay.

DeeDee McCracken for Coldwell Banker, 410-739-7571