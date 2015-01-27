Hot Property: Forested views give this luxury home a canopy feel

This wooded sanctuary takes the traditional cabin in the woods to a new level. The open floor plan and huge windows offer a wealth of natural light, while cedar wood covers the floors of the 6,800-square-foot refuge in Pikesville. With six bedrooms, four full and two half bathrooms and seven garage spaces, this contemporary-style home has room to welcome family and friends. The pool house is fitting for guests and entertainment with an open kitchen, living room, bedroom and full bathroom. Cook anything from s’mores to steak, watch the kids play outside in the spacious yard, or relax on the couch next to a crackling fire in this luxury living space.

11 Green Heather Court, Baltimore

Listing price: $1,780,000

Heidi Krauss Real Property Brokerage, 410 329-9898