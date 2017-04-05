Johns Hopkins secretary helps students, faculty see Parkinson's disease from patient's perspective

Julie Bullock remembers the day she was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease in September 2011. She walked to her car after her doctor's appointment and sat in the parking lot searching the internet on her phone.

"Will Parkinson's disease kill me?" the Essex resident recalls typing.

It wouldn't. She returned to her job that day as a secretary in the Johns Hopkins University's department of psychological and brain sciences — the office where she began six months before her diagnosis, working with students studying conditions like hers.

Five-and-a-half years later, Bullock, 48, hasn't let the tremor in her right hand stop her from making homemade jams and other foods to spread the word and drum up funds for the Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center at Johns Hopkins Hospital, and she's recruited local restaurants to put on a series of fundraising events throughout April, Parkinson's Awareness Month.

She also serves as a firsthand resource on Parkinson's for students and faculty. Even as they impart medical knowledge about her disease, she can explain how it feels to live with it.

Julie Bullock, a secretary in JHU's Psychological and Brain Sciences department who has early onset Parkinson's disease, answers some financial questions for Sarah Cormiea, 31, a first year grad student. Bullock, 48, was diagnosed after she began working at the department, where she works with undergraduate and graduate students studying brain disorders.

Parkinson's is a progressive degenerative disease that causes people to lose control of their movements as a result of the deterioration of dopamine-producing brain cells. The exact cause of Parkinson's is unknown, though factors including rare genetic mutations and environmental triggers can contribute to its development. While the condition itself is not fatal, complications from Parkinson's can be.

Bullock's condition has been slow to progress. Her tremor is constant but not painful, and she said it feels like "when you've crossed your legs and you've put all your weight on them for like 40 minutes … it's like pins and needles, except you don't quite know the dimension of your own limb anymore."

Bullock explained the feeling during a guest lecture for an undergraduate class on positive psychology. She asked for volunteers and called on Joshua Langfus when his hand went up.

"She said, 'OK, stand up please and pick a body part — any body part — and start shaking it. And don't stop until I tell you to stop,'" said Langfus, 24.

He picked his right knee and wiggled for 25 minutes before she told him to stop.

"At the end she finally said, 'All right, well, so imagine that is what your life is like,'" said Langfus, now a manager for the vision lab in Bullock's department. "You don't have control over your limbs."

"It wasn't meant to be morose," Bullock said. "It was hopefully just kind of eye-opening. No matter how bad that fake twitch that you had was, it's how it feels to someone."

Hrag Pailian, who taught the class, said he still gets notes from students who remember that lecture.

"She's so matter-of-fact about it," said Pailian, who received his Ph.D. from Hopkins and is now a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University. "She doesn't play the victim card... and she's very open in talking about it."

Not all of the students in Bullock's department study movement disorders, but many they said they have learned from her. Pailian, for instance, works with human memory, including some of the components of the brain affected by Parkinson's.

"I'd never met anyone who had Parkinson's before… so she's kind of been the face of Parkinson's for me," Pailian said. "I'm hoping some of stuff I'll be working on will help Parkinson's patients."

And for Bullock's part, she said her work environment gives her more confidence in combating the condition.

"Because of the sheer volume of scientific terms that I'm made aware of on a regular basis, I feel like I get better grasp on what I'm dealing with by virtue of where I work," she said.

With 31 students at all levels of study, it's a close-knit department. Bullock calls them her "kids" — she knows their hobbies and their spouses; they swap recipes and frequently go out for dinner and drinks.

"In our program she's a very, very central person," Pailian, a cognitive neuroscientist, said. "Anything you need, you go to Julie."

About 20 students and faculty have joined Pacing for Parkinson's, which uses the Baltimore Running Festival as its primary fundraiser for Hopkins' movement disorder center. Last year the group had about 300 runners and walkers in the festival, and since its inception in 2009, the organization has raised $656,000 for Parkinson's research.

"It makes us stakeholders in the whole project," Langfus said.

The students bring a young energy to the group, Bullock said. She and her husband Brandon have served on the organization's executive board for the last two years.

Corbin Cunningham, 29, is a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate in Bullock's department studying attention and perspective. Some of his work involves interaction with patients, and he said it's been valuable working with Bullock as he considers what impacts his work could have on other cognitive functions.

"Neuro-psychological diseases often are inter-related in terms of certain symptoms, and so it's always kind of interesting to get Julie's perspective, being someone who's like, 'This is what it feels like, this is what it's like,'" he said. "And so it's interesting to think about that and in terms, too, of like, what am I doing right now, and what potential linkages are impacted?"

Estimates vary as to how many people are living with Parkinson's because the disease can be hard to diagnose and conflated with other conditions. Dr. Zoltan Mari, director of Hopkins' Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders Center, puts the number conservatively between 700,000 and 800,000 people in the United States, but some estimates run higher than 1 million. Up to 60,000 new people are diagnosed in the U.S. every year.

The average age for diagnosis is 62, according to the National Parkinson Foundation, but Mari said it's not uncommon for people in their early 40s, like Bullock was, to be diagnosed.

"I find this myth when I talk to laypeople that '40s it's just so outrageous and it's very rare.' It's not rare at all," he said.

Still, Bullock doesn't picture herself when she thinks of Parkinson's.

"There's a typical vision when someone thinks of a Parkinson's patient," she said. "I don't think that's who I am."

She defies stereotypes of Parkinson's patients with sharp wit and a healthy dose of humor.

"I think the only person that appreciates my tremor when it gets really bad is the cat," she said.