Unconventional indoor workouts in the Baltimore area

It's easy to let summer fitness goals fall by the wayside once colder weather sets in.

Traditional indoor workouts might seem monotonous. The fear of frostbitten ears and fingertips might make you give that run a second thought. But there are ways to incorporate engaging fitness activities within the comfort of the indoors.

Sometimes, all it takes is a little research — and a lot more excitement.

You might not become a pro in months, but Baltimoreans have plenty of unconventional options to get a fitness fix indoors.

Aerial silks at Urban Evolution Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun Holly Meyers, left, and instructor Anneliese LaTempa work on silks as the rest of the Level 2 Aerial Silks class watches at Urban Evolution Baltimore. Holly Meyers, left, and instructor Anneliese LaTempa work on silks as the rest of the Level 2 Aerial Silks class watches at Urban Evolution Baltimore. (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun)

Aerial silks

Anneliese LaTempa, a 28-year-old Graceland Park resident, began her search for a year-round fitness regimen more than three years ago. She tried lifting weights and ran a 5K race, but she was looking for something that would keep her interest. LaTempa opted for aerial silks, an exercise reminiscent of Cirque du Soleil acrobats who perform dance routines from fabrics hung from the ceiling.

"I remember thinking, 'This is so hard. This is the hardest thing I've ever done,'" said LaTempa. Around a year later, she became an instructor at Baltimore's Urban Evolution gym.

This rope climbing, dance and acrobatics-hybrid helps develop body awareness and strength while creating routines, according to LaTempa, who now teaches aerial silks classes to ages 6 and up.

"It's a total-body workout, from your legs to your hip flexors to your glutes, your abs, arms and your shoulders. … Many muscles are working together to achieve a goal," she said.

Students work to master grips, knots, splits and drops using the silks, and when they're ready, they perform full routines at recitals for friends and family.

"My body has really changed," said Erin Draper, 26, of Canton, who has taken the class for the past two years. "It's a really great physical and creative outlet for me. It gets me to the gym because I'm focusing on what I'm learning and how I can put the moves together rather than just coming with the goal of changing my body and being fit."

Required introduction class at 2 p.m. weekends: $40. Other levels at 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; noon and 1 p.m. weekends. Drop-in classes: $20. $160 pass for 10-all day visits. $140 for a month of unlimited classes. First visit is free with punch card or membership. Urban Evolution, 6801 Eastern Ave. urbanevo.com.

Broomball at Reisterstown Sportsplex "Broomball is like hockey but you are running around the ice with special shoes and a special stick," says Dan Finke. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) "Broomball is like hockey but you are running around the ice with special shoes and a special stick," says Dan Finke. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

Broomball

Played on a National Hockey League-size ice rink, broomball's concept and positioning is similar to that of ice hockey, but don't worry: "If you're not good at skating, you don't have to learn," said Beth Williams, 41, who founded the Baltimore Broomball Club 10 years ago.

Instead of skates, players wear spongy-soled shoes to gain traction while running on ice and using sticks with molded, broom-shaped heads to maneuver an inflatable ball on the ice. Two teams, each with six players, go head-to-head trying to score the most goals in 50 minutes, which makes for a good aerobic workout, according to Williams.

"You're trying to stand on ice. … Your inner thighs hate you. It's a leg workout. It's also a pretty healthy arm workout," she said.

Dan Finke, 29, of Parkville joined the club, which features around 250 members, about a year ago after a colleague introduced him to the sport.

"It's unique, and it's definitely demanding from an athletic perspective," he said, but the team aspect and running around on the ice make it fun, he said.

Club games are typically 8 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursdays at Reisterstown Sportsplex, 401 Mitchell Drive, Reisterstown. Seven-week session: $130 per person. A pickup game for prospective new members will be held 8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Jan. 12: $10. Email info@baltimorebroomball.com for registration information. baltimorebroomball.com.

Trampoline fitness

Trampoline parks like Sky Zone and Rockin' Jump are known for wall-to-wall bouncy recreation, but fitness is also an offering.

Connor Bellamy, 23, an instructor at Sky Zone's Timonium location, teaches SkyFit, an array of low-impact core exercises and strength-building aerobics performed on trampolines.

Participants are said to burn up to 1,000 calories in an hour. The classes consist of jumping and running exercises, abs and core workouts, squats, and interval training, sometimes aided by additional equipment, he said.

"What you put in is what you get out. … Nothing is too harsh on your body," Bellamy said.

Mitchell Garnher, 27, of Timonium has knee problems and said he was hesitant at first to try the workout, but he was surprised to find that he could sprint from wall to wall without hurting himself. And if there was a workout that was too strenuous, Bellamy "had no issue with modifying the exercise."

SkyFit at Sky Zone's Timonium location is held 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturdays. First class is half-off. $9.99 per class. $79.99 for 10-class package. 23 W. Aylesbury Road, Timonium; or at Sky Zone's Columbia location 9 a.m.-10 a.m. Sunday, 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. $7 for first time. $14 per class. $119 for 10 classes. 7175 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia. skyzone.com.

Rockin' Fitness classes are held 7 p.m.-8 p.m. Mondays at Rockin' Jump Towson, 8855 Orchard Tree Lane, Towson. One-hour fitness class for $14.99 with free 30-minute warmup before. towson.rockinjump.com.

Kangoo Jumps

Sometimes gadgets are just what you need to spice up a workout. Classes that require participants to wear Kangoo Jumps shoes, which lift people into the air with every jump, are an alternative to the average aerobics class. Some even argue that they're safer.

"It's a high-intensity, low-impact aerobic fitness tool that is versatile in every environment. You can use these Kangoo Jumps boots indoors and outdoors, in the studio, on fitness runs. ... They're rehab for runners with leg injuries," said Amy Willis, 54, a Kangoo Jumps instructor at Club De Cycle in Windsor Mill and Swingtime Ballroom in Hydes.

Lorraine Bailey-Carter, 56, of Belcamp said Kangoo Jumps classes are one of the few exercises that don't irritate her hip replacement or her knee, which she damaged during a standard aerobics class.

"It gives me the illusion that I am in a pool of water. I have no impact, and cardio-wise, it's an awesome exercise," Bailey-Carter said.