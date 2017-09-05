A weighty subject: Local schools take steps to help students prevent injury by lightening their backpacks

On an average school day last year, Piper Bond carried six notebooks, two binders, several textbooks and a laptop computer around Gilman School in his black Jansport backpack. The pack weighed between 35 and 40 pounds – the equivalent of an 8-by-8-inch concrete block.

Some days, he also even carried a canvas tote bag for additional books.

“I liked having everything on me and not having to go to my locker,” the 17-year-old senior from Roland Park said. “That’s been my mindset since I’ve been in school.”

But too much weight, along with wearing a backpack incorrectly, can lead to poor posture, fatigue, muscle soreness and even lower back pain, experts said. According to the American Occupational Therapy Association, more than half of students carry a backpack that is heavier than the recommended 10 percent of a student’s total body weight.

As students started classes this week at local public schools, awareness, alternating schedules, time between classes for locker visits and more online textbooks are helping to lighten the load. Still, there’s room for improvement, experts said.

“I think awareness is growing,” said Karen Jacobs, professor of occupational therapy at Boston University. “But have we seen big, big changes? I don’t think so.”

Sixteen years ago, Jacobs founded National School Backpack Awareness Day. The goal of the day, which this year is Sept. 20, is to educate communities about the health effects heavy backpacks or backpacks worn improperly can have on children.

“It typically starts with discomfort,” Jacobs said. “If you don’t make adjustments, it can lead to more of a pain.”

Over time, heavy backpacks can even cause short-term respiratory problems, she said.

“You can just picture someone carrying a backpack that’s too heavy, and it’s pulling on their chest,” Jacobs said.

Middle and high school students are affected the most because they travel from class to class throughout the day, experts said.

“Every fall, in the beginning of a semester, especially with the ninth-graders, we’ll get a flurry of kids coming in complaining their back hurts, apparently not realizing why,” said Dr. Charles Shubin, a pediatrician at Mercy Medical Center who consults at Baltimore Polytechnic Institute.

Shubin and his colleagues began noticing the issue 10 years ago. To determine just how much students were carrying, they started weighing students’ backpacks.

“I didn’t believe they would weigh as much as they did,” he said. “We found bags in the 50- to 60-pound range. You think, ‘How can that be?’ We looked in the bags to see what was weighing so much. Books weigh a lot.”

To help reduce the weight, Shubin and his colleagues now educate students about the risks of carrying heavy backpacks. School nurses also look at how much students are carrying when they come in complaining of shoulder and back pain and encourage them to wear both shoulder straps instead of one, Shubin said.

Despite this, many students still carry their backpacks incorrectly, he said.

“I ask them, ‘Why aren’t you wearing both straps?’” Shubin said. “They say, ‘Well, it’s not cool.’ ”

In Howard County public schools, teachers and administrators are “constantly looking for ways to decrease weight without having detrimental impacts to instruction,” especially at the middle and high school levels, said schools spokesman Brian Bassett.

Three years ago, the school system adopted Canvas -- an online system that allows teachers to move lessons and assignments out of textbooks and onto a digital platform, Bassett said.

Several county school systems, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, are using more online textbooks, reducing the need for students to carry heavy books from class to class. And in Carroll County and Howard County public schools, some classes have two sets of textbooks – one to keep at school and one to take home.

“There is certainly more that can be done,” Bassett said. “Digital solutions provide many solutions but also raise issues of inequity for students that have different levels of access to technology at home.”

At Anne Arundel County public schools, high school students have alternating schedules, which also reduces the materials they carry throughout the day, said Bob Mosier, schools spokesman.

“You have a three-ring binder for A Day and a different three-ring binder for B Day,” he said. “So you’re not carrying around books, notebooks and binders for classes that you’re not going to have that day.”

Lockers can help, as well, although some students choose not to use them. In Howard County, lockers are offered to any middle and high school student who wants one. But students only have five minutes between classes to access them.

“The schools are so big and hallways so crowded, they can’t get there between classes, so that adds to the weight they carry during the day,” said Meg Boyd, an Elkridge resident and Howard High School parent.

In Baltimore County, students are encouraged to go to their lockers often, according to Nancy Mattucci, a nurse and school health supervisor for the school system.

“We don't really like children carrying backpacks around in school,” she said. “And it's not just a backpack [weight] thing but a safety thing in general. We want to be able to see what kids are carrying, so they are often encouraged to take what they need for the next two classes and then go back.”

At Gilman, students have 15-minute breaks between classes when they can drop off unneeded books and binders in lockers, said Robert Heubeck, head of the upper school. Students also have 70-minute classes that meet every other day, so they don’t have to carry all their books at the same time. Still, many freshmen, sophomores and even juniors carry 40-pound backpacks, Heubeck said. Reasons include wanting to have every book with them at all times and using class transition time to talk with friends rather than visit lockers.

“They look like they’re ready to fall backwards,” Heubeck said after greeting students on the second day of school last week.“Some of these backpacks are so heavy.”

He added that he sometimes sees students carrying them around even when they don’t have class.

“What's happening culturally is these guys feel like they have to have a backpack wherever they go,” he said. “Even when you see them walk around campus when school’s not going on.”

Somewhere around senior year, things change, he said.