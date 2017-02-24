Descendants, advocates highlight Frederick Douglass' legacy ahead of bicentennial

On the morning of the first day of February, Black History Month, President Donald Trump shed a 21st-century spotlight on a seminal 19th-century figure.

"Frederick Douglass is an example of someone who's done an amazing job and is being recognized more and more, I noticed," Trump said, in comments some interpreted as indicating he thought the revered Eastern Shore-born abolitionist was still alive.

On the West Coast, Kenneth B. Morris Jr., Douglass' great-great-great-grandson, awoke that day to text messages, phone calls and press inquiries. Social media erupted with criticisms of Trump, and at one point, Douglass was trending on Twitter above the announcement that Beyonce was pregnant with twins.

Awkward as it was, the episode was well-timed to highlight the anti-slavery orator, as Morris, locals and scholars plan events, commemorations and publications looking ahead to Douglass' 200th birthday, on Feb. 14, 2018.

President of the Atlanta-based nonprofit Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, Morris this month announced the "One Million Abolitionists" project to distribute 1 million copies of Douglass' first autobiography, "Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass, an American Slave," published in 1845. The group, which strives to eradicate human trafficking, aims to use Douglass' story of enslavement and liberation to inspire youth to collaborate on service projects that address social concerns.

"In the mold of Frederick Douglass, we want young people to start working on issues they're passionate about in their community," Morris said.

Late last year, Maryland lawmakers proposed erecting a Douglass statue inside the state house, alongside anti-slavery hero and fellow Marylander Harriet Tubman.

These latest efforts come after a number of initiatives to make Douglass part of the state's "commemorative landscape." Markers and statues have been placed in Talbot County, in Fells Point, at Morgan State University and at the University of Maryland, College Park, and a portrait was installed in 2014 in the governor's house — the first of an African-American to be featured there.

"It's finally arrived that Maryland can own up to this most famous of American former slaves, and it took time, but it's taken time for the whole world and public history and museums and historic sites to face up to slavery," said David Blight, an author and professor of history at Yale University who is set to publish a biography on Douglass in 2018.

Legacy of words

Born a slave in Talbot County in 1818, Frederick Augustus Washington Bailey was sent from Eastern Shore plantations to Baltimore to be a house servant around age 8. There, he'd learn the alphabet from his slaveholder's wife. Soon, her husband forbade the teaching, reasoning that educating a slave would make him unfit and discontent, Douglass wrote in his 1845 autobiography. Education became a platform for Douglass.

"From that moment, I understood the pathway from slavery to freedom. It was just what I wanted, and I got it at a time when I least expected it," Douglass wrote. "Though conscious of the difficulty of learning without a teacher, I set out with high hope, and a fixed purpose, at whatever cost of trouble, to learn how to read."

At age 20, Douglass escaped slavery, becoming a revered author and journalist dedicated to freeing slaves, fighting for equal rights for people of color and women and the acceptance of immigrants. During the Civil War, he served as an adviser to President Abraham Lincoln and helped recruit African-American troops for the Union. He later served as a diplomat in Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

African-American changemakers — past and present — with ties to Maryland.

Blight, who also serves on the board of directors for Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives, said most people remember Douglass for his heroic escape from slavery, but "the Douglass that grew in middle age and old age, who ended up offering explanations of what slavery meant, what the Civil War meant, what emancipation meant, what the Constitutional amendment meant, what equality meant — no one had a voice on those issues in the 19th century quite like Douglass."

"He will always be remembered and always used, one hopes, for his words."

The Frederick Douglass Family Initiatives' current project aims to turn Douglass' words into contemporary deeds. The organization is self-publishing 5,000 copies of the biography to distribute in multiple cities in March, according to Morris, 54, who lives in Southern California. Officials are looking to other organizations, companies and individuals to help fund the publishing of the remaining books needed to hit the millon mark, which he estimates will cost around $4 million.

On Friday, Maryland House Speaker Michael E. Busch recognized Morris for his work in educating the public on human trafficking and the "One Million Abolitionists" project.

And on Tuesday, Morris and the co-founders of his group — his mother, Nettie Washington Douglass, and his friend and business partner Robert J. Benz — will officially launch the project at the Library of Congress, which has featured Douglass' first autobiography on its "Books that Shaped America" list.

"The idea is to give out as many books as we can in 2017 to 2018," said Morris, with an emphasis on communities of color and those affected by poverty. High schools that bear Douglass' name and cities where the abolitionist spent his time, including Rochester, N.Y., and Washington, are also priorities. Baltimore is at the top of Morris' list.

"In the same way that Frederick Douglass started to question his condition, we want 1 million young people around the country to start to question their conditions, question these systemic issues that oppress them or conspire to keep them down," Morris said, "like systemic issues of racism, like mass incarceration, the lack of opportunity for education, lack of opportunities for economic equality and all of the social ills that we know exist in communities of color and poor communities around the country."

Other memorials