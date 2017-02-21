Looking back, looking forward: Maryland changemakers in black history

For Black History Month, The Baltimore Sun is spotlighting four African-American changemakers — past and present — with ties to Maryland. From astronaut Robert Curbeam to Henrietta Lacks to boxer Joe Gans and photographer Devin Allen, all have made (or are in the process of making) important contributions in history. Learn about other notable African-Americans with Maryland ties here.





Robert Curbeam, former astronaut

Robert Curbeam grew up knowing he could do anything he set his mind to. And with hard work, education and persistence, he did just that.

Curbeam, who was raised in Baltimore County, was inspired by the Apollo space program and the United States’ big push to the moon. As a child, he dreamed of designing rockets that would take people to Mars.

Little did he know, the universe had something else in store.

“I really had no idea that I’d be the person who’d actually be getting into a rocket to go into space,” he said.

Curbeam became the first African-American to visit the International Space Station, and he set the record for the most spacewalks in a single mission.

Flying in space “was an absolutely incredible experience. Just the experience of coming off the planet and looking back down onto it gives you a different perspective,” he said. “It made me feel very humble because from up there, you can’t see any individual. … You just see Earth and how tremendously beautiful it is.”

Robert Curbeam Baltimore Sun Former astronaut Robert Curbeam on Black History Month: "I think it's great because although for this month we're concentrating on just what the black community and African-Americans in history have done ... it also salutes those achievements and innovations and all the benefits of diverse thoughts, diverse people and a mindset of diversity."

His spacewalk that set the record wasn’t planned. During that mission, Curbeam had already done three spacewalks, in which he suited up and went outside of the spacecraft to help assemble the International Space Station. However, there was a glitch that caused him to do an extra walk.

Even though the record was later tied, Curbeam said, it’s something he's proud of.

“I’m honored that they felt confident in my abilities to go out there for a fourth time seeing as it had never been done before," he said. "They could have easily picked someone else to do that last spacewalk, but they choose me.”

Curbeam, 54, understands the importance of inspiring the next generation. He’s done outreach work all over the world, encouraging kids to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and proving by example that their dreams are attainable.

“I like to go speak at schools because I thought that it was important that we catch them while they’re young, that young children realize that this was an option for them," said Curbeam, now the deputy and vice president of space systems at Raytheon, a defense contractor.

He went back to his alma mater, Woodlawn High School, and could talk about the chair he sat in or the teachers he had — all to show students that he was once in their shoes.

“It made it a lot more real for the kids that I was talking to.”

Curbeam said many students would tell him they “didn’t know a black person could be an astronaut.”

But with the popularity of "Hidden Figures," a film about the true story of three women who worked at NASA in the early years of the space program, that could soon become a distant thought in children's minds.

The Oscar-nominated film, which Curbeam said he enjoyed, made him reflect on the sacrifices of African-American astronaut pioneers such as Guy Bluford, Winston Scott and Mae Jemison.

“It reminded me … that I was very, very fortunate in that I didn’t have to pave a path. I just had to walk down it," he said. "Those were the guys that actually blazed a trail for those of us who followed, who worked really hard to fight against prejudice and segregation and things like that so that people like me just had to go and do it.”

Joe Gans, boxing champion

Joe Gans was the first African-American world champion in boxing. He was known as the "greatest lightweight who ever lived."

Joe Gans, boxing champion

Joe Gans, known as the “greatest lightweight who ever lived," was the first African-American world champion in boxing.

Gans was born in 1874 and was adopted by James Gant, a fish market worker, and Maria Gant (Gans' name was once mispelled by a publication and he just went with it). They lived on Eastern Avenue in Baltimore, according to “The Longest Fight: In the Ring with Joe Gans, Boxing's First African American Champion,” written by William Gildea.

For a time, Gans worked shucking oysters and cleaning fish at the market. After being successful in a few Baltimore matches, he quit the market to fight full time.

Gans was known for being a calculating boxer with a scientific technique. In 1902, he became the lightweight champion after knocking out Frank Erne in one minute and 40 seconds. He held the lightweight title from 1902 to 1908.

His most famous fight, though, was when he faced Battling Nelson in 1906 in Goldfield, Nev. The match lasted 42 rounds, ending in two hours and 48 minutes. It was dubbed “the longest championship fight of the twentieth century,” according to “The Longest Fight.”

But Gans’ success in the ring against his white counterparts heightened racial tensions.

“Even though he was a champion, Gas had come to expect unfair treatment. Blacks ranked at the bottom of society — sports society, too. Many whites considered blacks a kind of subspecies. In Gans’s time, separate but equal had become the law and American apartheid the reality,” Gildea wrote.

Facing prejudice and racism, Gans helped pave the way for other African-American boxing greats such as Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson.

He died from tuberculosis in 1910 at age 35. It wasn’t until years after his death that he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Henrietta Lacks, medical pioneer

Henrietta Lacks' cells were the first to survive outside the human body in a glass tube. Her cells have been used worldwide for medical study and research. She died in 1951 of ovarian cancer at Johns Hopkins.

Henrietta Lacks, medical pioneer

Henrietta Lacks has been referred to as “immortal” and the “mother of modern medicine.” Unknowingly, she contributed to groundbreaking medical research, leaving behind a lasting legacy.

Born in Virginia in 1920, Lacks moved with her family to Baltimore in 1941. She was married to David Lacks, and together, they had five kids.

Lacks was a patient at Johns Hopkins Hospital battling cervical cancer. After her death, doctors took cells from her tumor — unbeknownst to Lacks — that became known as HenLa cells. She died at age 31.

Lacks’ cells were the first to live outside of the human body in a glass tube. They’ve been used in cancer research, in-vitro fertilization techniques, vaccines, among other medical developments. Although Lacks’ contributions weren’t direct, the HenLa cells are still being used today.