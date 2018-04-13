10 people who make the Baltimore region better: Torrey Smith to Kondwani Fidel

Here's a sample of the 10 change-makers we've featured who have made the Baltimore area better with their courage, innovative thinking and leadership, discussing what they'd like to see change.

“People are not just here for the Inner Harbor and sports. They come for the authentic parts,” and Fields, who is determined to never let Baltimore forget exactly what those are. Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun Catalina Rodriguez Lima, director of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs. Catalina Rodriguez Lima, director of the Mayor's Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun) Catalina Rodriguez Lima 37, director of the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs Rodriguez Lima has made immigrants and refugees — a population often overlooked — a priority in Baltimore. The Ecuadorian-born director of the Office of Immigrant and Multicultural Affairs aims to close the gaps, focusing on their well-being and inclusion in the community, while also fighting to bring the voices of immigrants to the highest levels of government and to highlight their economic contributions to the city. Rodriguez Lima served as a liaison for the immigrant Latino community under former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake starting in 2011. In 2013, she helped put together the New American Task Force, a public-private partnership with community stakeholders to make recommendations on how to make the city more welcoming to refugees, and in 2014, she helped form MIMA, which was created with several recommendations seeking to transform a negative narrative that immigrants were a drain to the city’s economy. The office also recruited Latino Economic Development Center’s Washington office to provide technical assistance and micro-loans to immigrant business owners who might have low credit. And when dozens of local immigrants were arrested, MIMA launched the Safe City Baltimore Initiative in December in partnership with Open Society Institute Baltimore to provide access to immigration legal services. “For me, this position and the line of work is not really a job. It's very personal to me, obviously as an immigrant myself. I have an opportunity to wake up and do what I love and not treat it as a job or as work," she said. "It's really trying to make somebody's journey, somebody's life a little easier." Russell Wattenberg 45, founder of The Book Thing Russell Wattenberg had operated The Book Thing, a haven for free books, for around two decades when its Abell location was struck by a debilitating fire in March 2016. Instead of counting it as a loss, the founder resolved that he would bring the book warehouse back, but more functional, more organized and with even more books. In October, a relieved Wattenberg reopened The Book Thing’s doors to literature lovers, teachers and people from all over the city with around 200,000 books in stock. Highlights have been witnessing children’s enthusiasm when they find their favorite titles like “Captain Underpants,” seeing people express gratitude when they have a place to donate their books and observing teary-eyed visitors part with their favorite reads, Wattenberg said. The experiences at The Book Thing made him a better bibliophile, Wattenberg said. “I’ve grown to learn what people are looking for and what are all the intricacies of people’s relationships to books,” he said, adding that he now knows which publishers have the best technical books, and that though many people might say they don’t like to read mysteries, they still might love works by Agatha Christie. His next goal? Quinn Kelley Baltimore is frustrating. It's a city that so many of us love, and that so often lets us down. We feel like disappointed parents, dismayed by the squandered potential of our child. Things get better. Things get worse. But we stay, and we try to make things better. We care. No one could say we don't. Joan Webb Scornaienchi 58, executive director of HCDrug Free Before opioid addiction was a major concern in Howard County, Scornaienchi was doing the work to prevent habit-forming medications from getting into the hands of children and other loved ones with HC Drug Free, which educates generations of county residents on drug and alcohol addiction prevention, decision-making, and the dire effects of substance abuse. (Quinn Kelley) Joan Webb Scornaienchi 58, executive director of HCDrug Free Before opioid addiction was a major concern in Howard County, Scornaienchi was doing the work to prevent habit-forming medications from getting into the hands of children and other loved ones with HC Drug Free, which educates generations of county residents on drug and alcohol addiction prevention, decision-making, and the dire effects of substance abuse. In collaboration with Howard County Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, HCDrug Free began collecting unused and unwanted medication in 2013. Since then, the organization has collected and efficiently disposed of thousands of pounds of medication — more than 1,200 pounds in their most recent collection, and the initiatives continue. Twice a year, the organization hosts a drive-through medication drop-off, which allows people to dispose of medication ranging from cancer treatments to prescriptions for pets, and the nonprofit also offers a disposal program for needles, syringes and EpiPens, and provides free medication storage box programs to lock away medications. Scornaienchi, who has been the nonprofit’s executive director since 2009 and served as chair for the Howard County Commission for Women last year, said her job has been a fulfilling marriage of her background and skills in education and her passion for saving lives. “It’s impacting all of us in many ways. Everyone seems to know someone who has lost someone. It's rippling through the community," said Scornaienchi, whose work has earned her a recent induction into the Howard County Women's Hall of Fame. "Why aren't we more passionate about saving lives and helping people reach their God-given potential?" "What I see each day is how families and individuals can go from big dreams … to a lifetime or heartbreak with little to no warning. I want to help impact their lives," she said. Kondwani Fidel 24, poet He's lectured in London and spoken at universities including Georgetown and American, but Kondwani Fidel's heart resides in Baltimore. The poet and University of Baltimore student has composed several bittersweet odes to his life growing up in Baltimore, which include his 2017 book "Raw Wounds" and his Medium-piece-gone-viral "How a young boy has been decaying in Baltimore since age 10: A Death Note," in which he candidly discusses the soul-crushing effects of being surrounded by inequality, violence and poverty. His truth-telling has been requested at local schools and at services, including local rapper Lor Scoota's wake and a vigil for Korryn Gaines, who was fatally shot by Baltimore County police at her home in 2016. His image and quotes now grace the walls of Renaissance Academy High School. With a literacy campaign, Fidel hopes to inspire children to read more, and to search out books with relatable and diverse characters, attributes that made him a more avid reader, he noted. He never shies away from his roots, and his recent international attention has felt both like a pat on the back and another chance to show people what Baltimore is all about, he said. “I feel like Baltimore is an underdog city and growing up I have always been an underdog, being a black man or going to college,” he said. “...I know how people look at me and how people view Baltimore and black people in general, and I always want to represent where I come from.” Anne Palmer