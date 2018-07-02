Weekend adventure: A visitor's guide to history-rich Cambridge

Visit the Eastern Shore town of Cambridge and you’re bound to encounter an unmatched level of history and a complementary level of laid-back entertainment that runs just as deep.

After all, the Dorchester County town is the birthplace of the legendary Harriet Tubman, the 19th-century abolitionist and former slave who led hundreds of enslaved people to freedom by way of the Underground Railroad. Her influence is seen and felt through Cambridge’s many murals, landmarks, and museums, including the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center, which has attracted history enthusiasts from around the country to learn more about her legacy. And with the historic undertones that seem to be embedded in every main street, it’s hard not to reflect or take on a new level of appreciation of the freedom that abounds here with every artisan beer indulged and every calming coastal stroll taken.

And despite some nearby competition — Talbot County’s St. Michaels, less than an hour away, similarly serves as a popular cruise destination and weekend getaway — this small maritime town confidently holds its own with its quirky shops, lively events and restaurant scenes, which largely stay true to its Eastern Shore roots with local and regional ingredients and fare.

“It’s a cool vibe for a small town,” said Jamie Summers, co-owner of Black Water Bakery. “It’s not like we can’t entertain.”

Here’s a rundown of some of the highlights Cambridge has to offer for your weekend stay.

Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun A crab cake sandwich dockside at Snappers Waterfront Cafe in Cambridge. A crab cake sandwich dockside at Snappers Waterfront Cafe in Cambridge. (Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun)

Eats & Drinks

Black Water Bakery

Start your day at this endearing bakery and cafe with dozens of homemade pastries to choose from, freshly baked bread, and an array of breakfast entrees, including omelettes and waffles. Wash it all down with tea or locally roasted coffee whipped up your way, with a smorgasbord of flavored syrups, milks and coffee ice cubes to keep your java just as cold and robust as the first sip. Or stop by for their “lunch-ish” menu, which includes a variety of sandwiches and salads -- all made with fresh ingredients. “It can be as healthy or fattening as you want,” said Summers, who crafts some of her favorite dishes from her travels at breakfast places around the country. And if you’re feeling festive, imbibe in-house with spiked coffees, boozy cereal, mimosas or orange or grapefruit crushes, all made with freshly squeezed juices. 7 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. 429 Race St. black-water-bakery.com.

Bistro Poplar

This white tablecloth restaurant brings French flair to Cambridge’s Main Street, with a seasonal menu that boasts American contemporary dishes fused with Mediterranean and Asian flavors, using all of the best ingredients produced across the Eastern Shore. The restaurant has also recently expanded its tapas menu, allowing guests to share in and savor the moment. Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. 535 Poplar St. bistropoplar.com.

RAR Brewing

This lively local microbrewery offers one of the most lauded artisan beer selections in the state, featuring favorites like the Nanticoke Nectar and the pucker-worthy “Out of Order” blueberry sour beer, which are brewed on-site and served in their taproom. The laid-back atmosphere, which drips out into the main street when the bar windows are open, is also alluring, as are the bar bites, which include the drunken tots — a toothsome pile of fried tater tots topped with mozzarella, bacon, sour cream, and scallions, with the option of adding crab or pork. Noon-9 p.m. Monday; noon-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-midnight Friday through Saturday; and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. 504 Poplar St. rarbrewing.com.

The Wine Bar

Choose from more than 200 bottles of small-batch wines to take home, or stay for awhile and indulge in vino (free tastings are held the first and second Saturday of every month), artisan beers, and top-shelf spirits. If you get hungry, order small bites from the menu, or stop by the Artisan Gourmet shop next door, which features a wide range of artisan treats, cheeses, sauces, chocolates and more. The Wine Bar, 414 Race St., and Artisan Gourmet, 412 Race St., are open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. facebook.com/ArtisanGourmetCambridgeMD; facebook.com/chocolate.cheese.wine.

The High Spot Gastropub

Offering a blend of comfort and high-quality cuisine, the gastropub serves up creative takes on foodie favorites like chicken skin nachos, duck fat burgers, blackened mahi-mahi served with chorizo grits, and chicken and waffles a la Maryland, which is complemented with a rum, scrapple and banana gravy. And it wouldn’t be a pub without its selection of craft and imported beers and daily happy hour specials. 11 a.m.-midnight daily. 305 High St. thehighspotgastropub.com.

Snappers Waterfront Cafe

Head to Cambridge Creek by land or by water for a waterfront restaurant and bar that offers more than just a delicious selection of bar bites, seafood, southwestern fare and beer. The restaurant, a fixture in the town for more than a decade, uses all fresh ingredients from the hand-cut fries to the simple syrup and mint used in the mojitos, and boasts “the best crab cake” in Maryland — fresh, broiled and with no filler — according to co-owner Laura Sydnor. And the vibe is so welcoming, some guests even bring their homes with them. Guests can dock their boats at one of Snappers’ three slips and make way to the outdoor seating, which features a patio area, a cabana for private parties and special reservations, a fully serviced tiki bar when weather permits, and live music. 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday. 112 Commerce St. snapperswaterfrontcafe.com.

Shopping

Calista Boutique

Born from a pop-up shop, this spacious and chic boutique features flirty and feminine threads for women, including a variety of flowy dresses with pockets; clothing for children; and a variety of accessories, including hats, scarves, and bralettes that will have you stepping out in style. And if you want to make sure you’re feeling good from the inside out, the boutique also hosts reiki sessions, billed to heal energy, as well as spray-tanning by appointment. The shop also features a 24-hour tanning booth, available with a membership. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. 406 Race St. facebook.com/shopcalistaboutique.