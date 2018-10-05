A championship trophy arrived at Oriole Park on Friday. Unfortunately, it was the Stanley Cup.

A championship trophy arrived at last at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Problem was, it was hockey’s crowning achievement — not baseball’s. The Stanley Cup was making the rounds in Baltimore on Friday.

“O yes!” the Oriole Bird tweeted, along with pictures of himself, statues of Oriole greats Frank Robinson and Earl Weaver, and the nearly 3-foot-tall trophy.

“A visit from The @StanleyCup is a great way to start the morning!” the Orioles’ official account tweeted. “Thanks, @Capitals!”

The Stanley Cup also appeared at the Sagamore Spirit distillery in Port Covington, at City Garage startup eThink Education.

“Just a normal day in Baltimore!” the company tweeted.

Capitals owner Ted Leonsis also owns the Baltimore Brigade, an arena football team, and has said he sees Baltimore as a key extension of the Washington, D.C., market.

Here’s a roundup of the cup’s trip around town:

sdance@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ssdance