Still wondering what happened to Baltimore's Sister Cathy? Podcast continues discussion after Netflix docuseries

Still wondering what happened to Baltimore’s Sister Cathy? Amateur sleuths have continued tracking the famous cold case in a new podcast series.

Season 2 of the podcast “Out of the Shadows” covers the death of Baltimore nun Catherine Ann Cesnik, whose 1969 murder remains unsolved.

The more than 45-year-old cold case got a burst of attention in 2017 with the release of Netflix’s docuseries “The Keepers.” The show followed the efforts of two Maryland women, Gemma Hoskins and Abbie Schaub, to continue investigating the death of their high school English teacher.

“The Keepers” focused on sexual abuse allegations at Archbishop Keough High School in the 1960s and 1970s and the unsolved 1969 killing of Cesnik, who taught there. It examined the theory that Cesnik was murdered because she knew about sexual abuse allegedly committed by school chaplain A. Joseph Maskell.

Maskell died in 2001 and was never criminally charged.

The podcast’s host Shane Waters partners with Hoskins in the second season, which features interviews with several people who appeared in the documentary, including abuse survivor Cindy Lovell and investigative reporter Bob Erlandson.

Upcoming episodes are scheduled to include interviews with survivors Michele Stanton and Donna Von Den Bosch, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

