Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian, a Columbia native, share wedding photos

The game is love for tennis star Serena Williams and her new husband, Reddit co-founder and former Columbia resident Alexis Ohanian.

The couple got married at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans, according to a story and photos posted on Vogue's website on Friday night. Vogue said the celebrity guests at Thursday's ceremony included Beyonce and Kim Kardashian West.

Both Williams and Ohanian shared wedding photos on Instagram, including a photo of Ohanian kissing the bride.

“@serenawilliams: You are the greatest of all time, not just in sport--I’m talking about as a mother and as a wife. I am so excited to write so many more chapters of our fairy tale together,” he wrote.

Williams also posted a photo of her strapless princess ball gown.

Williams and Ohanian were engaged in December. Williams gave birth to a girl named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1.

Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, a record for the professional era. She hasn't competed since winning the Australian Open last January — while pregnant. She has said she intends to return to the tennis tour for that same event next January.

