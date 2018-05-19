At royal wedding, the Rev. Michael Bruce Curry earns wide praise for stirring sermon

Meghan Markle wasn’t the only American to make waves during her royal wedding to Prince Harry on Saturday.

The Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who led St. James in Baltimore from 1988 to 2000 before becoming the presiding bishop of the Episcopal Church, earned wide praise — from both sides of the Atlantic — for the stirring sermon he delivered at Windsor Castle.

Many also lauded Curry for his decision to open and close his sermon with the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“We must discover the power of love, the power, the redemptive power of love,” he said. “And when we discover that we will be able to make of this old world a new world.”

Plenty of observers pointed out the differences between Curry’s sermon and British ones — some were a bit taken aback by his high-energy delivery.

Markle, an American actress, made history after her engagement in November to Prince Harry, grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. She is likely the first biracial woman to marry into the British royal family.

The wedding is also historic for St. James Episcopal, a church with deep roots of its own. St. James was the first African-American Episcopal church built south of the Mason-Dixon line, welcoming both freed and enslaved people when it was formed in 1824.

At St. James, Curry’s lively sermons attracted blacks and whites alike.

After his time in Baltimore, Curry was elected a bishop in North Carolina. He became presiding bishop of the Episcopal church — an offshoot of the Church of England in the United States — in 2015, and visited Baltimore in 2017 to preach.

Sun reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married on May 19, 2018, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

bcompere@baltsun.com

twitter.com/BComp272