Baltimore school choir performs 'Rise Up' alongside Andra Day on 'The View'

Baltimore middle schoolers’ heartfelt rendition of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” went viral after a teacher posted the video of their choir practice to Facebook.

In the weeks since, the students have racked up tens of millions of views on YouTube and been featured in national television spots.

On Monday, the students got the chance to sing with Day herself.

The View hosted the Cardinal Shehan School choir on the show Monday, and the kids were joined on stage by Day and the hip-hop artist Common. Together, they performed a mash-up of “Rise Up” and “Stand Up For Something.”

You can watch the performance here.

trichman@baltsun.com

twitter.com/TaliRichman