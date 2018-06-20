Baltimore's Enoch Pratt library named one of 10 'Nicest Places in America' by Reader's Digest

The Enoch Pratt Free Library has been named one of the 10 “Nicest Places in America” by Reader's Digest, a year after two Maryland destinations earned similar honors from the magazine.

Nominations for places where “people are kind and treat each other with respect” were crowd-sourced. Online voting starts today and ends July 7. The winning place will be featured on the cover of Reader’s Digest.

“We are so proud of the life-changing, innovative programs at the Pratt Library, like Social Worker in the Library, Lawyer in the Library and the Mobile Job Center,” library President Heidi Daniel said in a statement. “This honor from Reader's Digest shows the amazing impact the Pratt Library staff has across the city of Baltimore and throughout the state of Maryland.”

Last year, Rock Hall, a waterfront town in Kent County with the motto “Nice People Live Here,” finished third overall in the Reader's Digest poll for nicest places. The Orioles’ Camden Yards finished fifth.

