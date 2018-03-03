How Cecil County stepped up to help a TV star when a storm-forced traffic jam left him stranded in Maryland

It isn’t often that TV stars come to Cecil County. But the residents of northeastern Maryland rolled out the red carpet for one celebrity Friday night.

As gridlock ensued with the closure of the two primary means of travel over the Susquehanna River — both the Hatem Bridge carrying U.S. Route 40, and the Tydings Bridge carrying Interstate 95 closed amid high winds — the communities on either side of the natural barrier became inundated with traffic.

On the Harford County side, Havre de Grace’s side streets became parking lots. On the Cecil County side, Perryville and Port Deposit were overcome with cars.

And there, near Port Deposit, James “Murr” Murray — star of TV’s “Impractical Jokers” — sat in a car with his parents. Attempting to get to another family member’s home in Virginia, they became stuck near the Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Murr took to Facebook with a live video Saturday to recap the experience, which led him to Jumbo Jimmy’s Restaurant near Bainbridge. The restaurant, he said, re-opened its kitchen upon recognizing him. They played some of his dad’s favorite music — and a woman behind the bar danced with Murr’s dad. And the patrons worked connections to find the family some rooms to stay in for the night.

Murr broke down a few times, saying, “There is good out there in the world.”

Murr let Jumbo Jimmy’s know, “I’ll go back for drinks.”

No joke.

Well played, Cecil County. Well played.

