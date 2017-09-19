Molly Shattuck completes her sentence of 48 weekends for Delaware rape case

Former Ravens cheerleader Molly Shattuck once again has all her weekends free.

A Delaware judge sentenced the fitness author and mother of three to 48 alternating weekends in a community corrections center in August 2015. Shattuck, now 50, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree rape, after admitting that she performed oral sex on a 15-year-old boy at a rented vacation house in Bethany Beach, Del. The boy had attended McDonogh School in Owings Mills with her son.

Attorney Michelle Lipkowitz confirmed Tuesday night that Shattuck had completed her sentence. Shattuck reported to a Delaware violation-of-probation center in September 2015 and returned every other weekend.

She was required to register as a sex offender in Maryland and Delaware. Shattuck, who still lives in Baltimore, declined a request for comment.

Shattuck, famous for becoming the oldest cheerleader in NFL history, is the former wife of energy executive Mayo A. Shattuck.

Baltimore Sun reporter Sarah Meehan contributed to this report.

