Jet-setting couple leaves Las Vegas, gets married on flight to Baltimore

Love was in the air Sunday night, as a couple aboard a cross-country Southwest Airlines flight bound for Baltimore tied the knot over the weekend in wedding attire, with the pilot officiating and fellow passengers looking on.

According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the ceremony began with 45 minutes remaining in a five-hour trip that departed from Las Vegas. Video of the nuptials shared by a passenger shows the bride, identified only as Renée, walking down the aisle in her white gown and veil, holding a yellow flower. The groom, Michael, waits near the head of the cabin as Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” plays.

“They met each other four years ago and this weekend decided to make it at least another four years. They met on a Match.com date — and yes, ladies and gentleman, it really does work,” the pilot jokes over the intercom.

The couple met in Baltimore, the pilot announces, and soon Michael begins to recite the pilot’s improvised vows — part romantic pledges to Renée, part advertising pitches for the airline. After the ceremony, the couple dances down the aisle to Chris Brown’s “Forever” as some passengers reach out for high-fives, others capture the moment on cellphones and still others keep their headphones on.

Skylee Campbell, who recorded the video, said the couple was presented a makeshift “cake” consisting of straws, toilet paper, and napkins filled with advice from passengers. No word on whether they were entitled to more peanuts for their in-flight snacks.

