Viral Facebook video shows swimmer braving Baltimore's Inner Harbor waters

The Trash Wheel family had company Friday.

On Friday afternoon, a Facebook user named Dustin Andrew Markiewicz shared a four-second video with a horrifyingly simple premise: "there’s a man swimming in the harbor as we speak." The footage, seemingly captured near MECU Pavilion, shows a person, most likely a man, in jeans, shoes and a T-shirt swimming across a stretch of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The video ends before we know the person’s rationale, or fate.

The video had been shared more than 2,500 times as of Monday morning, with many ruing the diseases the individual had possibly contracted.

Two summers ago, a YouTube video showed at least 15 people jumping in, apparently oblivious to the water's safety. In the Healthy Harbor Initiative’s first “Harbor Heartbeat,” released last month, safe levels of bacteria were reported only half of the time in the Inner Harbor, and environmental advocates have walked back their goals of a "swimmable, fishable" harbor by 2020.

We hope Friday’s brave swimmer has a good doctor.

jshaffer@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jonas_shaffer