Baltimore photographer Devin Allen taking over The New Yorker photo desk Instagram this week

Baltimore photographer Devin Allen is taking over the Instagram feed of The New Yorker’s photography department this week.

Allen, who rose to fame when his photo of a protester being chased by police during the 2015 unrest made the cover of Time Magazine, said he will be posting his pictures on the account for the next few days.

“I'm most known for documenting life in Baltimore, the uprising in 2015 after the death of Freddie Gray and my new book ‘A Beautiful Ghetto,’” Allen is writing in the captions. “I'm going to take you through a short journey through my city, through my eyes.”

Follow along at @newyorkerphoto, and follow Allen at @bydvnlln.

