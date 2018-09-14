Baltimore activist DeRay Mckesson heckled while promoting new book

DeRay Mckesson’s national book tour received a less-than-warm reception from at least one Ferguson activist this week.

A video posted Thursday on Twitter shows Mckesson being heckled for purportedly exaggerating his role as an activist for Ferguson residents and is taking advantage of the real activists to promote himself. The social media post did not show how many people took part in the heckling, though only one voice is heard in the video, nor where the protest took place.

Reached by phone, Mckesson confirmed the incident but said he didn’t have time to talk about it.

The Baltimore native originally garnered fame for his role in the Black Lives Matter movement. He is currently touring the country promoting his recently released book “On the Other Side of Freedom.” The book features a dozen essays, each beginning with a personal recollection and shares ideas for solving social ills.

Mckesson’s tour is scheduled to return to Maryland Oct. 4 at the Baltimore Soundstage, according to the tour’s Facebook page.

Baltimore Sun reporter Mary Carole McCauley contributed to this story.

