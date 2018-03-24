Baltimore's viral 'Rise Up' choir performs at March For Our Lives

The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of “Rise Up” went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest.

It’s the choir’s second time performing with Day and Common. Last year, they teamed up during an episode of “The View.” Day and Common were just nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for that performance, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.

It’s the latest in a series of achievements for the school’s choir. Last year, they sang the national anthem before a December Ravens game and performed live on “Good Morning America.”

The original video — of the group performing “Rise Up” during choir practice — catapulted the group to fame in September after director Kenyatta Hardison posted it online. It has now been viewed more than 60 million times.

“During the rehearsal, I added a few parts to it, and then I said, ‘Let me just go live with it,’ just so the parents could see,” Hardison said. “When I pushed ‘Live,’ it just changed. These kids were changing the hearts in the world.”

Many other Baltimore students from the area attended the March For Our Lives. Earlier this month, Mayor Catherine Pugh announced that Baltimore would pay as much as $100,000 to hire a fleet of buses to help transport city school students to the planned national gun control protest. The transportation, plus T-shirts and lunches, was paid for with anonymous private donations, according to Pugh.

