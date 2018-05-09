6-year-old whose plea for peace went viral visits Baltimore police HQ, proclaims Thursday “Hugs Day”

On Wednesday at Baltimore Police headquarters, 6-year-old Kelsey Hines hula-hooped, ate cake and declared Thursday to be “Hugs Day.”

The viral sensation came at the invitation of Police Commissioner Darryl De Sousa, along with her grandmother, Lisa Stewart, and her mom, Kelly Ellerbe.

“We brought Kelsey here to uplift us,” De Sousa told reporters.

Kelsey, who lives with her mom in Northeast Baltimore, gained local celebrity and millions of views on Facebook after her mom posted a video of her impassioned plea to stop the violence in the city.

“Why can’t you just let us grow up?” she asked in the video. “Why can’t you just let us have fun when we want to play with our friends, but we can’t because they’re shooting out there?”

(Algerina Perna)

In the video — now viewed over four million times on Facebook — the kindergartner articulated the frustration with violence in the city that police officers also share, said Lt. Col. LaTonya Lewis. “To hear it from a kid really means we have to do something.”

“It made us all sad,” said Sgt. Maria Velez. But it reminded her, too, of the need to keep working. “This is a city that I swore to protect.”

After a tour of the building — Kelsey liked the museum best — she entered a conference room, dressed in her plaid school uniform skirt with knee-high socks, her hair in two matching buns. She smiled to reveal two missing front teeth.

Police officers applauded her, and Kelsey clapped, too.

De Sousa knelt on the ground to introduce Kelsey, who he declared to be “Commissioner for the Day” on Thursday. He read a proclamation signed by Kelsey pronouncing May 10 to be “Hugs Day.”

“We heard you loud and clear,” he told Kelsey. He pledged to work tirelessly to keep people like her safe.

Photographers and reporters swarmed the tyke like an elected official, holding out microphones as they asked her questions.

“What do you want to tell the commissioner and the police about the violence you were talking about?” a reporter asked.

“Um… I’m not pretty sure,” she said, smiling.

“I’m speechless,” said her mom. “She just feels like she’s helping and changing the world.”

On a table nearby waited cupcakes and a hot pink cake decorated to resemble a BPD police badge. She was showered with gifts, including a Barbie doll and playhouse, two hula hoops, a jump rope, and a stuffed unicorn.

“Unicorns are very rare, and you’re rare, just like a unicorn,” said Velez.

Someone pointed out the police commissioner’s chair — a black leather chair at the far end of a long wooden conference table.

Nobody sits in the commissioner’s chair, they said.

But on Wednesday, 6-year-old Kelsey Hines sat in the commissioner’s chair.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik