Baltimore teen makes cameo appearance on 'Daily Show'

A Baltimore County student made a cameo appearance on an episode of “The Daily Show” that aired Monday night in a segment about the youth-led “March For Our Lives” over the weekend.

Josie Shaffer, a student member of the Baltimore County Board of Education who attends Pikesville, was interviewed by “Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic in Washington over the weekend as part of a group of teens .

In the segment, Lydic passes out binders of issues for the teens to solve — now that they’ve tackled gun control.

“Which one of you is the biggest nerd?” Lydic asked the group.

Shaffer raised her hand and smiled.

