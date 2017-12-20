Mayor Pugh welcomes home 'The Voice' contestant Davon Fleming: 'You’re Baltimore’s star'

Mayor Catherine Pugh welcomed back to Baltimore “The Voice” contestant Davon Fleming Wednesday night with a personal greeting at the airport and key to the city.

Pugh, along with the Citywide Goldstarz Marching Band, were waiting for Fleming when he arrived at Baltimore Washington Thurgood Marshall Airport Wednesday night.

“We want you to know, you totally represented Baltimore, you totally represented Park Heights,” Pugh said. “You are a star, you’re Baltimore’s star. You are going to be a national hit and we know it.”

Fleming, of Park Heights, was eliminated from the NBC singing competition Dec. 12.

Wearing an “I heart Baltimore” sweatshirt, Fleming said he was proud to have been able to represent his hometown on the show.

“This was something I really wanted to do to represent my city, to show the world we aren’t just like ‘The Wire,’” Fleming said. “There are great things happening here.”

A video of the homecoming posted on the mayor’s Facebook page had been viewed 1,300 times less than 40 minutes.

Fleming said he was grateful for the support.

“As a kid from Park Heights, you never really know this can be your life,” Fleming said. “I wanted to inspire people, the youth in our own community first, to let them know...you can go out there and follow your dreams and be appreciated no matter how big or small the dream is.”

