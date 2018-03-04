Oscars best vest: Baltimore's own DeRay Mckesson

You can take DeRay out of Baltimore, but you can’t take him out of his trademark blue vest.

DeRay Mckesson, civil rights activist and former head of human resources for Baltimore’s public schools, posted a photo of himself at the Vanity Fair Oscars party Sunday, looking handsome in a black tuxedo.

Which he paired with his signature blue Patagonia vest.

"It makes me feel safe," he said of the vest in 2016, when he was running for mayor in Baltimore.

The photo features an enviable squad including Regina Hall, Rashida Jones, Gabrielle Union, Janelle Monáe, Donald Glover and Lena Waithe. DeRay looks a bit like he arrived by parachute, or perhaps his plane had to make an emergency water landing.

Twitter gave him some deservedly tough love about it.

Although, he did have one very enthusiastic supporter. (She is believed to be the nicest person on Twitter.)

