Baltimore collectors to auction their Wallis Simpson memorabilia

A local collection of Wallis Simpson memorabilia known as the Duchess of Windsor Museum will soon go up for online auction.

Owners Philip Baty and Ron Peltzer “are downsizing and moving to a warmer climate,” according to a press release. The Mount Vernon residents have spent years acquiring the items, which include replica jewelry, coronation souvenirs, rare magazines and items owned by the Duke and Duchess.

"We aggressively collect," Baty told The Baltimore Sun in 2008. "I've got over 300 paintings and sculptures in this house."

The museum, which is located three doors away from Simpson’s childhood home on Biddle Street, first opened in May 2005, according to the release.

Baty has multiple paintings of Simpson — or "that woman!" as the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, reportedly called her for marrying Edward VIII, resulting in his abdication of the British throne.

Simpson, born Bessie Wallis Warfield, became the alluring woman of Edward’s affection after the two first met in 1931, when the American socialite was still married to Ernest Simpson, an American-born British citizen who lived in London, and Edward was still Prince of Wales.

Previews for the sale will begin March 11 and continue each Sunday through May 19, the date of the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Admission to the previews is $40 and includes brunch and a tour of the neighborhood that Wallis Simpson once called home.

