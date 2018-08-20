Baltimore is among top 10 cities for mosquitoes, pest company says

Baltimore is one of the 10 U.S. cities most affected by mosquitoes, according to a according to a new ranking by the pest control company Terminix.

Memphis-based Terminix ranked the cities based on the number of mosquito services per city between July 1, 2017 and July 1, 2018.

Baltimore came in at No. 10, with Dallas, New York, Washington and Houston taking spots one through four, respectively.

The company released the list on World Mosquito Day, which marks the date that British doctor Sir Ronald Ross made the discovery that mosquitoes transmit malaria between humans.

However, Baltimore isn’t so bad according to Atlanta-based pest control company Orkin, which earlier this year ranked Baltimore as No. 42 among its “mosquito cities” list. It measured the cities based on the number of new customers served between April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

In Orkin’s list, Atlanta topped out the list for mosquito cities, followed by Dallas, New York, Washington, and Houston.

Mosquitoes can transmit several harmful diseases such as the Zika virus and West Nile virus. They also serve as meals for fish and birds, and pollinate some plants.

Although both companies recommend professional treatment, there are a few things experts say can reduce nearby mosquito populations, including: removing standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs, cleaning the gutters, changing animal and bird water bowls regularly, and changing outdoor lighting to special “bug lights” that do not attract as many mosquitoes as typical outdoor lighting.

