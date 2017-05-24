Cal Ripken Jr. is dating an Anne Arundel County judge

Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is going public with a new girlfriend.

Ripken is dating Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge Laura Kiessling, a spokesman confirmed.

The couple was spotted at an Orioles-Twins game in Baltimore on Tuesday night.

Kiessling and Ripken have been together for “months,” the spokesman said, though he did not know exactly how long.

Ripken has been living in Annapolis, and his Baltimore County estate is on the market.

Ripken and his former wife, Kelly Ripken, divorced last April after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Caption “Masqueraders” perform at City Hall after the mayor held a press conference to talk about the upcoming 36th annual Baltimore Caribbean Festival. The mayor said the carnival is “a real highlight in Baltimore. It’s like no other festival in the country…Hopefully, it enriches all of you.” The performers were accompanied by the Trinidad and Tobago Steel Orchestra. (Chris Kaltenbach/Baltimore Sun video) “Masqueraders” perform at City Hall after the mayor held a press conference to talk about the upcoming 36th annual Baltimore Caribbean Festival. The mayor said the carnival is “a real highlight in Baltimore. It’s like no other festival in the country…Hopefully, it enriches all of you.” The performers were accompanied by the Trinidad and Tobago Steel Orchestra. (Chris Kaltenbach/Baltimore Sun video) Caption A Harvard study has found a majority of the media coverage of President Trump's first 100 days has been negative. (May 22, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here) A Harvard study has found a majority of the media coverage of President Trump's first 100 days has been negative. (May 22, 2017) (Sign up for our free video newsletter here)

smeehan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahvmeehan

MORE

Price for Cal Ripken’s Baltimore County home drops to less than $10 million

Cal Ripken Jr. talks house-hunting, learning landscaping lessons from dad and more