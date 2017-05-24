Cal Ripken Jr. is dating an Anne Arundel County judge

Orioles Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is going public with a new girlfriend.
Ripken is dating Anne Arundel County Circuit Court judge Laura Kiessling, a spokesman confirmed.
The couple was spotted at an Orioles-Twins game in Baltimore on Tuesday night.
Kiessling and Ripken have been together for “months,” the spokesman said, though he did not know exactly how long.
Ripken has been living in Annapolis, and his Baltimore County estate is on the market.
Ripken and his former wife, Kelly Ripken, divorced last April after nearly 30 years of marriage.
MORE
Price for Cal Ripken’s Baltimore County home drops to less than $10 million
Cal Ripken Jr. talks house-hunting, learning landscaping lessons from dad and more