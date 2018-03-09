'The Wire' finale aired 10 years ago today

It’s been 10 years since the series finale of “The Wire” aired on HBO. But the show about Baltimore crime, politics and everything in between clearly still resonates.

Given that the show was set and filmed here, and created by former Baltimore Sun reporter David Simon, it’s no surprise that The Sun has had plenty of “Wire” coverage over the years. In honor of this 10th anniversary, here’s a roundup of some of our favorite tidbits:

» Take a look at what real places from “The Wire” look like then and now here or in the gallery above.

» Where’s Wallace? Oh, you might have seen him in a little movie called “Black Panther.” Take a look at what Michael B. Jordan, Idris Elba and other stars from “The Wire” are up to now.

Have you ever found yourself wondering, "Where's Wallace?" Turns out, he was starring in a little movie called "Black Panther." In honor of the 10th anniversary of the finale of "The Wire," see what the series' stars have been up to for the past decade.

» Which “Wire” character are you? Take our quiz.

» “The Wire” isn’t Simon’s only Baltimore-based drama. First came NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Here’s a look at 21 actors who appeared in both shows.

» For “Wire” superfans, there’s a new book out, “All the Pieces Matter: The Inside Story of The Wire,” that gives an extremely detailed oral history of the show. Read Sun TV critic David Zurawik’s interview with author Jonathan Abrams here, and excerpts from the book here and here.

» Get inside Omar’s head. Here’s a playlist of songs that actor Michael K. Williams played to get himself in the mood to play the stickup man.