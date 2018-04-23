After Universal FanCon abruptly postponed, community members rally to host Baltimore pop-up convention

Community members, fan organizations, media companies and con enthusiasts have banded together to show support and host a pop-up convention Saturday in lieu of the Universal FanCon, which was abruptly postponed this past weekend, just a week before its planned debut.

The one-day event WICOMICON, to be hosted in a historic building at 1100 Wicomico St., is scheduled to feature comic creators, cosplayers, artists, music, and many of the vendors that were “left homeless” after Universal FanCon’s announcement, according to a release by Hard NOC Media.

Universal FanCon, originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, was billed to be the first 24-hour, three-day convention dedicated to multi-fandoms and the championing of diversity and inclusion, and featured a star-studded lineup.

Groups and fans, including The Nerds of Color, Black Heroes Matter, the host of The New Release Wednesday Show, theblerdgurl, André Robinson of Carbon-Fibre Media, and Elijah Kelley of the Be A Boss App, have stepped in to replace some of the excitement that was expected this weekend.

“We knew there were a lot of people in and out of Baltimore hurting when FanCon was postponed, and we wanted to provide some relief,” Keith Chow, founder of Hard NOC Media and The Nerds of Color, said in a statement. “Fortunately, we were able to come together as a community and find a place to celebrate the things we love in the city we love.”

Local artist Meagan “Ducky Dynamo” Buster, who was scheduled to be a guest and DJ at Universal FanCon, is hosting a “Universal FanCon Redemption Function” and dance party at The Depot Baltimore Monday night — inviting artists, vendors and contributors to sell their gear and products. Dynamo stated in a Facebook event post that she might also have special guests performing in hopes of lifting the spirits of many of the artists, bloggers, actors, vendors and fans who have lost money and an experience they were greatly anticipating.

“A lot of us are really poor and really angry. Never mind the loss of what looked like the opportunity to have what was probably about to be one of the best of times for black and brown folx in love with pop culture. So, I'm giving this floor back to us!” Dynamo wrote.

Fans online are also offering support. Twitter user Jordan Clark (@jrsosa18) put together a thorough thread of places to “eat, hang, shop, drink, dance” for those coming to the area to experience WICOMICON. His post has received around 85 retweets, and additional suggestions.

WICOMICON will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and will feature dozens of exhibitors, panels, cosplay contests, and food vendors. Admission will be $10 and free for children under 12 years old. FanCon ticket holders will only be charged $5. For more information, visit hardnocmedia.com/wicomicon.

