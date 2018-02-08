This Valentine's Day, get married in a mass wedding on ice skates in White Marsh

If you’re ready to get married this Valentine’s Day, put your plans on ice — literally.

Baltimore radio station Today’s 101.9 (WLIF-FM) will host its annual Valentine’s Day Wedding On Ice event, which will couples to get married while outdoor skating, according to a recent press release from the station’s parent company Entercom Communications.

Hosted by Fran Lane, DJ of the station’s night show “Love Songs with Fran Lane,” the Wedding On Ice will take place at The Avenue at White Marsh on Feb. 14 starting at 11 a.m. and will feature a mass processional, wedding ceremony, a “first skate” in place of a first dance, and a wedding cake reception for participants and their guests.

The radio station will also welcome couples who participated in the event in previous years to renew their vows.

Registration is required and first-come, first serve. This is the final week to register. Guests must be 18 years or older, and despite the event being free, a fee applies for the application for a Baltimore County marriage license.

Get married at the outdoor skating rink at The Avenue at White Marsh, starting at 11 a.m. Feb. 14. 8139-D Honeygo Blvd., Nottingham. Free. For more information, visit todays1019.radio.com.

