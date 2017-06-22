Baltimore is getting yet another trash wheel

Baltimore’s family of trash-collecting water wheels continues to grow.

The Maryland Port Administration is planning to install a trash wheel near its dredging material placement site in Masonville Cove in South Baltimore

The device, which the port administration plans to install in February, joins the growing ranks of trash wheels that filter debris out of the city’s waterways. The original, dubbed Mr. Trash Wheel, has removed more than 1 million pounds of trash since 2014. A companion Professor Trash Wheel was installed in Canton last year, and a third wheel is planned for the Gwynns Falls.

The port administration will be dedicating $450,000 to install the wheel in Masonville Cove, which comprises 70 acres of water and 54 acres of wetlands off the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River. Its watershed encompasses parts of Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties.

Masonville Cove is also where the Maryland Port Administration places materials that have been dredged from local waterways. The administration chose this location for the trash wheel to help mitigate any negative environmental impacts of this sediment, which can contain pollutants, said port administration spokeswoman Brandi Bottalico.

The Masonville Cove wheel is in the permitting stage, Bottalico said, and is scheduled for off-site construction in the fall.

The administration has been a part of previous water wheel projects, including Mr. Trash Wheel, and introduced floating wetlands to the Masonville Cove area. The Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, which has spearheaded the other trash wheel projects, is not a partner in the Masonville project.

“We are in total support and excited about it, but wasn’t necessary to get involved,” said Waterfront Partnership president Laurie Schwartz.

The Masonville Cove wheel does not yet have a name, but the port administration will keep the public updated on any progress, Bottalico said.

dohl@baltsun.com

twitter.com/dtohl